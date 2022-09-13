KAMPALA – City socialite Olimu Charles alias Sipapa has been linked to

about 12 cases of robbery, burgraly and theft.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga says this arose after his fingerprints and DNA samples, were across police databases and scientifically matched.

“This implies that the accused was one of the perpetrators at the respective scenes of crime in Bugolobi, Kabalagala, Kira road, Jinja road, Kiwatule, Ntinda and Kyanja Jomayi, among others.”

“The crimes stretch from the year 2014 – 2022. The task team is arranging to interrogate him on the string of alleged burglaries and theft and further submit the casefiles, to the DPP for legal guidance. You will be updated progressively,” he added.

