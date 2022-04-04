WAKISO – Police in Nansana have in custody a “notorious gang leader”,

who was allegedly behind the wave of armed robberies, sexual assaults against women, burglaries, and swash-and-grab attacks, in Nansana Division.

The arrested was identified as Lubowa Geofrey alias Jeff.

Police say that the suspect’s other accomplices include notorious robbers like BATE, PADDY and KEVIN who are on run.

“Thespect and others still at large, on the 11.03.2022, while armed with pangas attacked Turinawe Robert, a businessman dealing in gas, while heading home with his daughter, Sarah Nuwasiime, and robbed from them cash, 7.5m and 3 smart phones,” said Fred Enanga, Police Spokesman in a statement.

“They also vandalized his vehicle, before getting away on two bodaboda motorcycles. The suspect has been a notorious bouncer, who was arrested in 2017 – 2018 in the women murders, in Nansana and Entebbe.”

Police said that in 2020, he was arrested for assaulting a Police Officer, who had gone to arrest him, for burglary and theft.

“He is a former convict, released 5 months ago.”

The suspect was tracked down and arrested on March 31 at Ochieng ward in Nansana Municipality.

Upon search, ppl police say he was found with two common flagged jackets used in robberies, two black T-shits labeled security, house breaking implements and opium.

“The arrest of this notorious suspect shows our determination to rid Nansana Division of such actors of violence. As we intensify our efforts, in dismantling this destructive gang, we call upon victims who could have been mugged, attacked, robbed and raped or victimized to share details, with the police at Nansana Division.”

