KAMPALA – Police are investigating the cases of cyber-crime by people who pretend to be from telecommunication networks. The perpetrators use internet and phone calls to reach potential victims and obtain their personal information before they steal from them.

Police say that most victims suffer quietly without reporting.

SSP Nabakka Claire, police deputy spokesperson said that they have heard and received reports of fraudsters calling individuals and telling them that their sim card lines are not registered and they offer to help them register from a computer, claiming the card is going to be blocked or suspended.

“…update your details in the remaining ten minutes. Once you fall into their trap and accept to register, they will take you through a complicated/complex process and you will not realise when your money on your phone has been taken.”

Following a public outcry of increased cases of cyber-crime by fraudsters, the Police of Nansana on April 23, 2022, carried out an intelligence-led operation in areas of Nansana West 2A Kibulooka against organised criminal gangs of fraudsters dealing in fake minerals, electronic fraud and offensive communication.

Nine suspects were arrested and police recovered suspected stolen items including 24 suspected stolen phones, suspected fake minerals, a laptop suspected to be used in cyber-crime, copies of land sales agreement, Visa ATM card, marijuana and a list of people who are believed to be their victims.

“It has been established that the scene of crime was being used as a conference for the gang to carry out hoax calls to unsuspecting victims. The suspects lure their victims into believing that such calls are from telecommunications companies like MTN, Airtel and different government institutions and departments before they ask for their financial details,” Nabakka said in a statement.

“The phones recovered are submitted to the Directorate of Forensic Services for analysis and we believe we shall be able to identify most victims.”

Police identified the arrested as;

Mbabazi Sam resident of Nansana west 2 A, on tel 0703285353 from Kabale Mbabazi Wilberforce, resident of Nansana west on tel 0753483731 from Rukiga. Kwarija Welber, resident of Nansana west on tel 0788299979, from Kabale student at Global Institute Makerere pursuing a course in graphics and animation. Emoit George, resident of Buloba from Tororo. Tumusiime Godfrey alias Kabila from Kamwenge (commander). Muhumuza Talent resident of Nansana west 1, from Rukungiri. Namyalo Mercy alias Atuhumuza, resident of Kibuye on tel 0774228424 from Busenyi Bahame Frank resident of Bujuko from Ntungamo on tel 0705658530. Mugisha Victor resident of Nabweru from Busenyi on tel 0759230828.

Police cautioned the public to remain vigilant, “to always be alert as no telecom operator can switch off your phone without going through the proper procedure/authorization, maybe when under investigation.”

They also encouraged all telecommunication companies to continuously sensitize their clients on different communication mediums and in different languages about this kind of fraud.

Related