LUUKA – The Police K9 Unit in Luuka, and Kakumiro districts and KMP have in custody 6 suspects on cases of theft.

The five suspects were successfully traced and tracked down by the police sniffer dogs and all the property they had stolen recovered.

At Nawampiti Police station in Luuka District, the k9 team from Kamuli tracked and traced 03 suspects in a case of theft.

“At Kasambira Police Station, our K9 Zulu was introduced at the scene, led us for about 2km upto the house of one Mumia Richard and we recovered saving box that he had stolen,” said police in a statement.

At Nakinkoma cell Kihurumba Sub County Kakumiro district, police revealed that a one Byangero Madalena reported theft of his cattle and two goats.

“Our K9 team visited the scene and one suspect arrested in the distance of about 01km from the scene of crime to his house. He confessed to the crime and efforts are underway to get his accomplices.”

At Salama Police station, a 32 Inch flat TV screen was recovered from about 50 metres from where it had been stolen. The suspect remains on the run, but the TV was recovered

