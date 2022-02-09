KAMPALA – The Police at Kira road is holding one Muwanga Edward a resident of Kyengera Town Council for allegedly stealing a motorvehicle UAU 672 U along Kampala Parents Stretch.

The incident, according to Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, happened on Wednesday afternoon when Muwanga accessed the said vehicle using master keys and drove it off.

“However, the owner of the vehicle made an alarm and he was given a chase and intercepted.”

“A mob descended on him and beat him up, but he was rescued by the responding police patrollers,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

He said that several keys were recovered on him upon search.

“They have been exhibited. He is currently detained at Kira road Police.”

