LUWERO – Police in Luwero are investigating the murder of a tipper driver and subsequent robbery of his Tipper Lorry.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson says on January 27, 2022, Ntanzi David, a driver of Tipper Lorry, number UAT 840 C, left his stage at around 3pm, upon receiving a phone call from Mubiru Lawrence, a 27-year-old, sand dealer, who asked him to meet at Kibanvu village, Luwero, where they were to collect firewood.

“Unfortunately, after meeting them, they lead him to the forest at Kibanvu, where he was hit to head and killed instantly. They buried his body, in the forest and robbed his tipper lorry.”

Enanga says the investigation first started as a disappearance till when Kasozi Robert was seen driving the stolen Tipper from Luwero to Bombo, where it was hidden.

“The following day on the 28.01.2022, the police at Matugga intercepted the stolen Tipper Lorry at 11am, while being driven by Mbabali Frank and in the company of Mubiru Lawrence. The three suspects who include, Kasozi Robert, Mbabali Frank and Mubiru Lawrence, are now being processed on charges of Murder and Aggravated Robbery.”

Police urged all drivers and transporters to maintain heightened vigilance and conduct sufficient due diligence.

“The method of operation by the suspects was to hire a Tipper Lorry, then kill the driver and rob the truck.”

