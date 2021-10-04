KAMPALA – Police joint Counter Terrorism teams, have put out of action an armed terrorist, in Kyebando, Kampala, who turned violent during attempts to have him arrested, said Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson.

He said that the suspect identified as Nsubuga Hamid is also the supposed suicide bomber who escaped from Pader, after their plans to attack mourners at the Burial of the late DIGP, Lt Gen Paul Lokech were foiled by security.

“He was countered while on an assassination mission whose details we can’t reveal. A pistol, ammunitions and other evidence of material value were recovered,” said Enanga in a statement.

Police urged the public to continue maintaining high levels of vigilance, as “we strengthen our responses in countering all forms of terrorism.”

Related