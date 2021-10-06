WAKISO – Police in Wakiso District in cooperation with local leaders of Bujuuko, Ntinda Village in Mende Sub County on Tuesday rescued a 15-year-old girl and her brother, who had been locked inside the house by their father Ibrahim Abdul Shakur Twebaze.

Police say that the local leadership in the area recieved information that Twebaze 67, had continously locked his two children in the house without letting them go out for quite a long time.

“Police was therefore informed and the officers at Mende visited Twebaze’s House,” Luke Owoyesigyire, the KMP deputy spokesperson said, adding that, “Indeed, two children were found living in a sorry condition.”

Owoyesigyire said that the girl was found locked inside the main house while the boy inside the store “living in filthy conditions.”

It is alleged that the boy was given his food ration through an opening in the door of a tiny room, in which he was confined.

Upon interviewing the girl, she told the detectives that she had been defiled by her father for quite a long time and she was pregnant of his child.

“She also said that in 2020, her father married her off to his friend only identified as Sheikh Muhammad. She said Sheikh Muhammad was so violent and abusive that she escaped from his home,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

She returned to her father’s home while pregnant.

She told the detectives said her father took her to a clinic in Mulago where she aborted.

“After the abortion, the father also started abusing her sexually and she is currently two months pregnant,” the girl victim told police.

Owoyesigyire says the the father has been arrested on allegations of defilement, child torture and aiding abortion.

“The hunt of alleged Sheik Muhammad is on, he will be arrested on allegations of defilement.”

