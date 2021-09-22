KATAKWI – The Police in Katakwi district, have in custody three suspects, part of a group, which allegedly raided and killed a businessman and his wife.

Mr Omachar Emmanuel and his wife Achode Teddy of Aleles village, Akisim parish, Angodingodi, sub county, in Katakwi District lost live to a gang on Monday night.

ASP Ageca Oscar Gregory, East Kyoga police spokesperson said the deceaseds’ two daughters were also serious injured during the attack.

According to police, the arrested suspects include; Ijoot John Robert, Olem Simon and Asege Agnes, all from the same village.

“The scene of crime was visited by the Regional team from East Kyoga and Katakwi CPS which included homicide detectives, who rushed the two juvenile victims to Katakwi General hospital for further medical attention. They also conveyed the bodies of the two deceased persons to hospital for further post mortem analysis,” Ageca said in a statement.

“The team arrested the three suspects on preliminary information linking them to the murder, and transfered to Katakwi CPS, for further interrogation, to help establish the circumsrances and motivation behind the murder. Exhibits of material value were recovered at the scene,” he added.

Police asked the public to disregard alarmist reports that Bijambiya (panga wielding gangs) had killed the two people.

“The incident is a straight forward case of murder.”

