KAMPALA – The earth is not just a foundation to human progress; it is an active and responsive plaintiff in an escalating litigation. And for Ugandans, the case is becoming ever more pressing. Our rivers, forests, wetlands, and biodiversity in general are filing charges daily, and while the courtroom may not be made of walls, its decisions affect every aspect of our lives. If we continue on this path, the judgment will not be favorable. So, the irresistible question is: what can we, the citizens of Uganda, do to win this environmental lawsuit?

Lubigi Wetland: The Crumbling Green Space

One of the most vivid cases in this lawsuit is the Lubigi Wetland System. Once a vibrant sponge that filtered pollutants, stored floodwaters, and supported a diverse ecosystem for Kampala and Wakiso areas, Lubigi is now crying for survival. Encroachment by settlements and makeshift factories has greatly reduced the wetland’s ability to perform its vital functions.

While efforts have been made to reclaim parts of Lubigi, especially through the enforcement of National Environment Act, Cap 181 by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), many encroachers pretend to remain unaware of the impact of their actions. Wetlands are not wastelands. Wetlands such as Lubigi, Kaliddubi, Nambigirwa, Lwera, Namatala, Achwa and the like are our green shields against floods and climate change, playing an essential role in purifying water and supporting agriculture. With Uganda being predominantly agricultural, protection of wetlands should be every citizen’s number one obligation. To win this wetland case, local communities need to actively participate in the preservation and restoration of Lubigi, and other protected wetlands in the country by either reporting encroachment to local authorities or NEMA, or participating in conservation activities or by leaving the wetland voluntarily.

The Vanishing Mabira Forest

Mabira Forest along Kampala – Jinja Highway is another complainant standing against us. This once luxurious tropical forest has faced unprecedented levels of deforestation due to human settlement, agricultural activities, unlawful logging, and the hunt for charcoal. The loss of Mabira not only threatens biodiversity but also messes up rainfall patterns, directly affecting agricultural production in Buikwe District and the neighbouring Mukono, Kayunga and Jinja districts.

Although the National Forestry Authority has not slept on its duty in the protection of Uganda’s forests, other players are giving a hand. For instance, NEMA has taken strides in replanting trees in the empty spaces of Mabira Forest, and efforts have been put in place to see that the trees grow. But we also need local communities to join in. Communities can adopt sustainable agricultural practices such as agroforestry to reduce reliance on the forest. Planting trees on farms and in public spaces is a simple yet effective way to support the regeneration of this forest cover.

River Nyamwamba’s Call for Help

The flooding of River Nyamwamba in Kasese District has become an annual nightmare. Driven, partly, by deforestation on Mt. Rwenzori and the effects of climate change, the river bursts its banks, devastating homes, crops, and infrastructure every year! The continuous flooding displaces communities and causes significant economic losses for many Ugandans and visitors alike.

This flooding is not just a natural disaster; it is a symptom of environmental humiliation. Local leaders and residents in Kasese have already started campaigns to reforest the slopes of Mt. Rwenzori and restore riverbanks, but the entire nation, Uganda, must support these efforts. By growing trees, applying soil conservation measures, and reducing activities that contribute to deforestation, we can lower the risk of floods and improve the resilience of the Kasese communities.

Kampala’s Air Quality Case

Kampala’s growing population and rapid industrialization have led to a substantial drop in air quality. Vehicular emissions, dust from our potholed roads, and open burning of waste contribute to hazardous levels of air pollution. The entire package puts the health of Ugandans at stake, with cases of respiratory diseases rising.

One way to address this issue is through individual actions, such as adopting cleaner energy sources and reducing vehicle use. Kampala residents, and the daily visitors to the city to do business, can also play a critical role by supporting the city’s efforts to regulate emissions from factories and vehicles, especially the commuter taxis and boda bodas. On a larger scale, growing more trees within the city, respecting the green spaces and non-motorised areas can help absorb pollutants and improve air quality.

Local Action for National Victory

The good news is that Uganda has a robust framework for environmental protection. Through NEMA and other stakeholders in environment matters, laws and policies exist to safeguard our natural resources. However, winning this lawsuit filed by the environment requires more than just regulations on paper. It demands real action from every citizen – you and me.

Communities can form environmental committees or clubs to oversee local conservation projects. It is worthy to note that many schools now incorporate environmental education into their curriculums, teaching learners about the importance of wetlands, forests, rivers, and so on. Farmers can adopt sustainable agricultural practices to prevent soil degradation and promote biodiversity. Most importantly, every Ugandan can become an advocate for the environment, making small, daily decisions that contribute to the larger goal of conservation.

Let Us Prepare Our Defence

The environment’s lawsuit against Ugandans is not one we can afford to lose. Every tree cut, every river polluted, every wetland encroached and drained weakens our defence. The good news is that we have the power to turn the tide. By engaging with conservation efforts, enforcing laws, and taking personal responsibility, we can win this case, ensuring a healthy, vibrant environment for future generations. The time to act is now. The environment has presented its evidence, let us prepare our best defence.

The writer, Mr.William Lubuulwa is the Senior Public Relations Officer at NEMA.

