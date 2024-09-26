KAMPALA — Uganda Baati has opened its new showroom in Iganga, Eastern Uganda. This is in a bid to bring quality building solutions to the region rather known to be route for infiltration of substandard products and counterfeits, including building materials.

According to a report by the Economic Policy Research Center (EPRC), 40 percent of Ugandan businesses were reported to suffer the after effects of counterfeiting and substandard goods on the market.

In its recent efforts to curb the vice, Uganda Baati Limited, a member of the Safal Group and Uganda’s leading manufacturer of high-quality steel building solutions, has officially opened its 15th showroom in Iganga, making it the second in Eastern Uganda after the Jinja showroom.

Speaking at the grand opening, CEO of Uganda Baati George Arodi said “For the many years that I have been traveling along this route I have been concerned by the quality of the roofs here. What I have been seeing in the eastern region is roofs changing colour and fading. The fundis have been asking us to bring quality products here and today we have answered their call. With Uganda Baati here, you are not going to see faded roofs if you make the right choice.”

The Eastern region has faced a rising threat of substandard and counterfeit goods entering the market, which compromise the safety of consumers and increasing unfair trade practices.

Speaking about the strategic importance of the new showroom, Patrick Katende, Head of Service Centers and Sales, said: “We have opened this showroom to bring our services closer to the people of Iganga. The showroom will serve as information points about our product portfolio, additionally boosting sales for the local hard wares who will now have access to quality products that they can sell with ease and assurance.”

Peter Omalla, the Deputy Mayor of Iganga district applauded Uganda Baati for bringing quality products closer to the people. Omalla called upon the people to support local investors and open their boundaries for growth.

Waiswa James, the Chairperson LC 2 of Nakavule Parish, Iganga district, also expressed his joy and thanked Uganda Baati for bring quality building solutions closer to the people and a region plagued with counterfeit products.

The new facility will offer convenience to customers by bringing a wide range of superior quality steel roof sheets and building solutions closer to the people. It will serve local contractors, architects and residents among others.

This milestone is part of Uganda Baati’s wider strategy to ensure every Ugandan has access to superior building materials, cementing its position as the country’s most trusted provider of steel building solutions. It also marks another milestone in Uganda Baati’s 60-year journey to providing trusted roofing and building solutions to Ugandans across the country.

