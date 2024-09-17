KARUMA – Big changes are coming to Uganda’s roads. The Minister of Works and Transport, General Edward Katumba Wamala, has announced that Karuma Bridge will be closed to all traffic starting Monday, September 23rd, 2024. This closure is necessary for major restoration works, which are expected to last three months ¹.

The contractor will begin demolishing the concrete deck to make way for these critical repairs. But don’t worry, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has got you covered with alternative routes.

Alternative Routes:

Kampala to Gulu/West Nile: Take Luwero-Kafu-Masindi-Paraa (Murchison Falls National Park) to connect to Pakwach or Gulu via Olwiyo.

Kampala to Lira: Use Rwenkunye-Apac route via Masindi Port Ferry or Iganga – Nakalama -Tirinyi- Pallisa-Kumi-Soroti-Lira ¹.

This closure isn’t a surprise, as the bridge’s condition has been a concern for a while. In fact, UNRA had already restricted heavy traffic from crossing the bridge back in May 2024 due to deteriorating conditions.

