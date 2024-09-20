KAMPALA – In a significant move to protect Uganda’s fragile ecosystem, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) convened a crucial meeting with local leaders from Kampala City and parts of Wakiso District. The consultative meeting, requested by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and chaired by NEMA Executive Director Dr. Barirega Akankwasah, focused on the ongoing restoration of Lubigi Wetland System and other urban wetlands.

The meeting follows NEMA’s relentless efforts to restore Lubigi wetland and other urban wetland systems, including Kaliddubi and Nambigirwa ¹. Local leaders expressed concerns that some individuals affected by the Lubigi Restoration exercise phase one had appealed to NEMA but were yet to receive feedback.

To address this, the meeting resolved to give appellants one week, starting September 23, to submit evidence supporting their appeals. The NEMA Appeals Committee will expedite and conclude the appeals hearing process within two weeks, beginning September 23 ¹. This comes after affected encroachers petitioned NEMA’s restoration decision in July, prompting the scheduling of hearings to inform the final decision.

The meeting drew notable attendees, including Members of Parliament Hon. Ronald Balimwezo (Nakawa East), Hon. Abubaker Kawalya (Rubaga North), Hon. Derrick Nyeko (Makindye East), and Assistant Resident City Commissioner Geoffrey Sserwadda.

Key Resolutions:

Appeals Submission: One-week window for appellants to submit evidence, starting September 23

Appeals Hearing: NEMA Appeals Committee to expedite and conclude hearings within two weeks, beginning September 20

The Importance of Wetland Restoration:

Wetlands like Lubigi play a vital role in maintaining Kampala’s ecological balance. They support biodiversity, regulate water quality, and mitigate flood risks ² ³ ?. However, urbanization and human activities have led to significant degradation, emphasizing the need for restoration efforts.

Consequences of Wetland Degradation:

Wetland degradation is a punishable offense under Section 55 of the National Environment Act, Cap 181, with fines up to UGX 600 million or imprisonment up to 12 years, or both.

By engaging local leaders and addressing concerns, NEMA demonstrates its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. The restoration of Lubigi Wetland System and other urban wetlands will have a lasting impact on Kampala’s ecosystem and the communities that depend on them.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

