KAMPALA, UGANDA – A whistleblower has petitioned the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to investigate alleged procedural impropriety in the recruitment of a city physical planner a one Anita Kasiima at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Kansiime has been holding the same position in an acting capacity.

In a complaint filed on August 29, 2024, the whistleblower, a concerned professional physical planner, alleged that the Public Service Commission (PSC) disregarded established procedures in the conduct of promotional interviews for the position of Manager for Development Planning and Control.

“The recruitment process was a sham,” said the whistleblower. “The Public Service Commission (PSC) ignored established procedures, excluding a technical representative from KCCA and failing to consider performance appraisals. It’s a clear case of favoritism and corruption.”

The whistleblower claimed that the PSC excluded a technical representative from KCCA from the shortlisting process, failed to consider performance appraisals, and selected a candidate who is not a member of the Society of Professional Physical Planners of Uganda, a requirement under the Planners Act.

“The PSC’s actions undermine the credibility of KCCA’s recruitment processes and perpetuate a culture of incompetence,” said the whistleblower. “It’s unacceptable that critical positions are filled through shadowy and questionable practices.”

These allegations suggest a deliberate attempt to subvert the recruitment process, raising concerns about potential corruption, nepotism, and favoritism.

“These allegations are serious and warrant a thorough investigation,” added the whistleblower, a concerned professional physical planner. “The IGG must act swiftly to restore public trust in KCCA’s recruitment processes.”

The whistleblower urged the IGG to investigate the irregularities, citing urgent questions that need answers, including why the KCCA technical representative was excluded, how a candidate was shortlisted without performance appraisals, and why a candidate who is not a member of the Society of Professional Physical Planners of Uganda was considered for the position.

“The IGG’s prompt intervention is crucial to safeguarding the principles of fairness and justice in public service recruitment,” said the whistleblower.

The IGG’s office has confirmed receipt of the complaint and promised to investigate the allegations.

The whistleblower’s concerns are further amplified by a source within KCCA, who revealed that Ms. Kansiime’s history of misconduct makes her unfit for promotion.

The source pointed out that Ms. Kansiime should be heading to the sanctions and rewards committee, not a promotion interview.

In 2013, Ms. Kansiime was interdicted for forging a permit over utility lines, demonstrating a lack of respect for the law and poor judgment.

Additionally, Ms. Kansiime approved development plans in environmentally sensitive wetlands, leading to significant drainage and environmental problems in Kampala. The source noted that they were personally sued for stopping developments in Bugolobi, which were fueled by Ms. Kansiime’s actions.

Furthermore, Ms. Kansiime approved a development in Mulago that led to the illegal eviction of a kibanja holder and later attempted to blackmail the organization to stop the eviction. This incident further highlights her corruption and unprofessionalism.

Promoting Ms. Kansiime to a higher office would have far-reaching and devastating consequences, the source warned. Such a move would not only increase the risk of malpractice but also undermine policy and implementation, leading to potential legal suits and social conflicts. The source stressed that Ms. Kansiime’s proven track record of unprofessionalism, incompetence, corruption, and indiscipline makes her utterly unfit for a position with greater responsibilities.

This development comes at a critical juncture for KCCA, which is grappling with numerous challenges, including the recent tragedy at the Kiteezi landfill.

Experts have long called for a comprehensive investigation by the IGG to uncover the root causes of KCCA’s woes, including incompetence in human resource management, inadequate funding for critical services such as roads and garbage collection, and illegal recruitment practices.

They have also urged the IGG’s office to take action against those responsible for these egregious violations.

