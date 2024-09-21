SHEEMA, SEPTEMBER 20, 2024 – I&M Bank Uganda has donated 16 full sets of computers to Masheruka Girls’ Secondary School, in a bid to boost students’ access to technology and ease learning.

The official handover took place on Friday, September 20th, at the school, located in Masheruka Town Council, along the Kabwohe–Buhweju Road, in Sheema District,.

The I&M Bank delegation led by CEO Robin Bairstow, and the bank’s Chief Business Officer- Edward Gibson Nangon and Head of marketing and corporate affairs- Annette Nakiyaga, handed over the computers to the school administration, highlighting the bank’s commitment towards bettering education in Uganda.

“This donation is part of our broader initiative to support the development of education and improve students’ ability to fully immerse in the information era. We believe that these computers will be tools that will improve the students’ learning experience in today’s technologically driven learning space,” Bairstow stated.

“We believe that by investing in education, we not only empower individuals, but also contribute to the broader development of our communities. I would like encourage the students to make the best use of the computers, because amongst them, are the next CEOs and leaders of this nation,” Bairstow added.

The donation was received by Dr. Catherine Nuwagira Kangume, the Masheruka Girls’ Secondary School Headteacher, and witnessed by by Dr. Medard Twinamatsiko Katonera- the Chairperson of the board of governors, as well as school administrators, teachers, and student representatives.

Dr Kangume welcomed the donation, and applauded I&M Bank for the critical step they undertook to improve the students’ learning experience, as well as boost educational growth in the country.

“We have been lacking in the area of computer resources as a school, and this donation comes very handy. It will greatly improve our students’ access to technology, and will definitely ease their learning experience,” Dr. Nuwagira said.

Dr. Twinamatsiko revealed that the school recently held a fundraising drive to build a modern science laboratory. He highlighted that the computer donation will significantly contribute towards the functionality of the lab.

“Computer skills and knowledge are essential in every aspect of life today, and will be even more important in the future. By giving our students access to technology, you are not just improving their education, but preparing them for the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow,” Dr. Twinamatsiko noted.

The day was capped with a tree planting exercise, that symbolized growth and renewal, as well as I&M Bank’s commitment to environmental conservation that aims to create a stronger legacy for future generations.

I&M Bank has recently been involved in a series of education and skills development CSR activities.

Just a day after their golden jubilee (I&M @50) celebrations in June, the bank donated Shs20 million to support caddies and course maintenance staff at Entebbe Club. The funds went towards assisting school-going caddies, and children of the golf course caretakers, with school fees.

I&M Bank has also extended their generosity through their CSR pillars of environment conservation, economic empowerment, and enabling giving.

