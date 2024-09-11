Fort Portal – Ahead of the Empango (coronation anniversary celebrations) tomorrow, Tooro Kingdom has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) to implement joint transformational agricultural activities in the region. The partnership aims to address the high stunted growth rate in the region, promote agricultural transformation, and enhance the livelihoods of the kingdom’s subjects.

The signing ceremony, held at the Kingdom’s Parliament in Fort Portal City on Wednesday, was attended by the Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Mr. Steven Kiyingi Frankston, and the Minister for Agriculture, Hon. Sabiiti Amooti, as well as the NARO team led by Director General, Dr. Yona Baguma, and Chairperson Governing Council, Dr. William Olaho Mukani.

Prime Minister Kiyingi noted that the MoU was timely to support the King’s efforts to address the high stunted growth rate in the region. He emphasized that stunting has adverse effects on cognitive abilities, impacting economic and human development indicators. Kiyingi expressed optimism that the partnership will bring about positive change, saying, “This MoU avails us the opportunity to tap into NARO’s technologies to end the challenge of stunted growth in our region.”

Dr. Yona Baguma revealed that the partnership will bring advanced technologies and tailored solutions to the people of Tooro, leveraging NARO’s 30 years of agricultural innovation and research. The interventions will align with President Yoweri Museveni’s vision for agricultural transformation, including modernization, agro-industrialization, climate-smart practices, and promotion of high-value crops.

The partnership will benefit from NARO’s research on high-yielding, disease-resistant, and climate-resilient crop varieties, as well as improved livestock breeds and conservation agriculture practices. NARO’s efforts in value addition technologies are expected to provide farmers with tools to boost production, income, and climate resilience.

Dr. Baguma highlighted the potential of agritourism in the region, saying, “We believe that integrating agricultural activities into the Kingdom’s flourishing tourism economy can unlock new potential, adding value to Tooro’s rich heritage and beautiful landscapes.” He noted that agritourism will enhance visitor experiences while providing farmers and local communities with sustainable livelihoods.

NARO’s Rwebitaba Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (RwebiZARDI) will play a central role in implementing this collaboration, leveraging government structures and funding opportunities to scale up the uptake of innovations and boost production and productivity across the region.

The initiatives will also take advantage of the funding opportunities from government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and the GROW project for Women economic empowerment to scale up the uptake of these innovations, boosting production and productivity across the region.

Through the partnership, the people of Tooro are poised to benefit from NARO’s latest research and innovations, and Tooro will continue to thrive as both a cultural and agricultural beacon in Uganda.

