A catastrophic accident occurred on the Kampala-Masaka highway in the early hours of Sunday, September 1st, resulting in the loss of eight lives. A speeding Jaguar bus, registration number UBP 964T, collided with a Canter Tipper, registration number UAV 988N, at the notorious Kabaale Bugonzi valley in Kalungu District. The bus, traveling to Rwanda, overturned after the collision, trapping passengers inside.

Eyewitnesses report that the driver of the Jaguar bus lost control while navigating a sharp corner, leading to the fatal collision. The impact was severe, causing the bus to roll over multiple times before coming to a stop.

The deceased have been identified as Teopista Amaali, 39; Edrine Atushabomwe, 35; Moses Awanyi Okello, 46; Mark Munyandamusa, 53; Everine Natukunda, 31; Liz Akaliza, 28; Steven Kainamula, 51; and Acham.

Survivors of the accident shared harrowing accounts of the crash. Tony Akizimaana, one of the survivors, described the chaos: “After the bus collided with the tipper, it fell in the middle of the road and overturned. I managed to rescue a child, but sadly, her mother died.”

Another survivor, traveling with her twin children, recalled: “I was seated in the middle, and it all happened so fast. My sister didn’t survive, and the person sitting next to me also died.”

Carolyne Awanyi, a teacher at King David International School in Rwanda, mourned the loss of her husband, Moses Awanyi, who died instantly in the accident.

Both drivers fled the scene, and a police manhunt is underway. The Kampala-Masaka highway, particularly the Kabale-Bugonzi corner, is notorious for accidents due to reckless driving.

Regional police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye attributed the crash to reckless driving and called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for post-mortem examinations, and the bus and Canter Tipper are impounded at Masaka Police Station as investigations continue.

