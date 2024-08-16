The Anti-Corruption Court has granted bail to John Matovu, former President of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) and a senior lawyer, after four days in Luzira Prison.

Matovu was charged with theft and conspiracy to defraud the government of Shs4.1 billion meant for war loss compensation to Busoga Growers Cooperative Union.

Senior Principal Magistrate Grade One Abert Asiimwe granted Matovu’s bail application, citing substantial sureties presented by his lawyer.

Court ordered Matovu to pay a cash bail of Shs20million while his sureties a non-cash bond of Shs 50miliion, surrender his passport, not leave the country without permission and avoid interfering with. The magistrate warned that failure to comply with the bail orders would lead to automatic cancellation of Matovu’s bail.

The court also issued a final summons to Fred Makada, another lawyer, to appear in court, stating that his absence hinders the resolution of the case. Makada is in the United States of America , nursing a blood clot, and faces charges of abuse of office, causing financial loss, theft by agent, and conspiracy to defraud.

Matovu is also jointly charged with Charles Basoga, chairperson of Busoga Growers Cooperative, and James Muganza, District Commercial Officer, who are on bail.

Prosecution alleges that they abused their authority, causing financial loss and theft, and conspired to defraud the government.

Prosecution alleges that between 2018 and 2023, Muganza and Basoga received funds meant for war compensation and used them for personal gain. Matovu and Makada are accused of stealing billions meant for war loss compensation while acting as advocates for the cooperative.

The beneficiaries did not receive their share of the government compensation, according to the prosecution.

The case is scheduled for mention on September 6, 2024, as investigations continue.

