KAMPALA — A sudden internet connectivity issue forced Judge Isaac Muwata to postpone the high-profile murder trial of businessman Henry Katanga to tomorrow. The trial, resumed after a month-long break, was halted just five minutes into the proceedings due to the internet connection failure.

Key suspect Molly Katanga, appearing via video link from Luzira Women’s Prison due to health reasons, was unable to continue testifying. Despite a one-hour recess, the internet issue persisted, prompting the judge to adjourn the hearing.

The prosecution, led by Samali Wakooli, was prepared to present three witnesses, including pathologist Richard Abayo, who had already taken the stand when the technical issue arose. Abayo had examined the body of the late Henry Katanga, found dead at his Mbuya residence on November 2 last year.

Molly Katanga, the prime suspect, denies the murder charge and is jointly charged with her daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, as well as George Amanyire, a domestic worker, and Charles Otai, a nursing officer, accused of destroying evidence and being accessories after the fact to murder.

The case is before Justice Isaac Muwata, with Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Samali Wakooli and Chief State Attorneys Jonathan Muwaganya and Anna Kiiza prosecuting. The defense team consists of Peter Kabatsi, MacDosman Kabega, Jet Tumwebaze, Bruce Musinguzi, and Elison Karuhanga.

Renowned lawyer Mwesigwa Rukutana is monitoring the proceedings on behalf of the deceased’s family.

