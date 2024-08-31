KAMPALA, UGANDA – Sudhir Ruparelia, the Chairman of Ruparelia Group of Companies, has been honored with the Pan Africanist Entrepreneur Award of the Year at the PAP Global Awards 2024.

The award ceremony occurred on August 31, 2024, at the Fairway Hotel in Kampala, where Sudhir was also the Chief Guest.

The PAP Global Awards recognize outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the Pan-African movement.

Sudhir was awarded for his exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial spirit, which has had a profound impact on the continent.

Sudhir’s journey to success is an inspiring one. Born in 1956 in Kabatoro, Kasese district, he rose from humble beginnings to become one of Africa’s most successful entrepreneurs.

His business empire, Ruparelia Group, spans various sectors, including real estate, insurance, education, media, and hospitality.

The award ceremony was attended by prominent leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across the continent and the diaspora.

Bishop Maponga and Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, the coordinator at the Office of the National Chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) presented Sudhir with the award and a medal of recognition.

Sudhir’s commitment to Pan-Africanism and environmentalism has earned him numerous accolades, including the Golden Jubilee Presidential Medal and an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from Uganda Pentecostal University.

The PAP Global Awards gala night is a premier event in the Pan African calendar, celebrating African excellence and resilience.

This year’s theme, “PAN-AFRICANISM + ENVIRONMENTALISM = HUMANISM,” highlights the importance of collective action and determination in shaping a better future for Africa.

