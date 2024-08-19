KAMPALA – Professor Kiddu Makubuya, a renowned law expert and former Attorney General, has died at the age of 75. Family sources confirmed that Makubuya passed away on Monday morning after a prolonged illness.

Makubuya had a distinguished career in academia, serving as a lecturer and dean at Makerere University’s Law School. He graduated with a First Class Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere and later earned advanced degrees in law from Yale University.

Makubuya served as Attorney General from 2005 to 2011, a period marked by significant political developments in Uganda, including the introduction of multipartism and the rise of Dr. Kizza Besigye. During his tenure, he attempted to block Besigye’s 2005 presidential nomination, citing his criminal court remand status.

After leaving the Attorney General position, Makubuya was appointed Minister of Education and Sports, and later Minister of General Duties. His political career was marred by corruption allegations following the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kampala.

In June, local media reported Makubuya’s death, but the family clarified that he was still alive and battling illness. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his health issues on Monday morning.”

