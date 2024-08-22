The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has announced that investigations into the alleged murder of Eng Daniel Bbosa, former leader of the Ndiga Clan in Buganda Kingdom, are now complete.

The revelation has been made today by the state attorney led by Ms Caroline Mpumwire before the trial senior principal grade one Magistrate Adam Byaruhanga at Mwanga II Magistrate’s court.

Ms Mpumwire has told court that inquiries into the February 25, 2024, incident were finished, but requested time to present the prime suspect, Lujja Bbosa Tabula.

She has now sought a short adjournment to prepare committal papers, as Tabula the prime suspect was arrested and is now awaiting production in court.

Tabula, a fugitive accused of murdering Eng Bbosa, was arrested on August 19 this year by the Uganda Police’s Crime Intelligence Squad after a six-month manhunt.

He is jointly charged with five other suspects, currently on remand at Luzira Prison, awaiting committal to the High Court for trial.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that Tabula, currently in police custody, collaborated with Milly Naluwenda, a Buganda Kingdom Tradition Court clerk, to hire Bbosa’s killers. The prosecution alleges that the accused persons, with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused Eng Bbosa’s death on February 25, 2024, in Kampala.

Tabula is expected today before the Chief Magistrate Mr Ronald Kayiizi at Buganda Road Court to for the recording of an Extra Judicial statement.

