In a show of solidarity, the National Unity Platform (NUP) has teamed up with the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to decry the controversial arrest, detention, and prosecution of 36 FDC members on terrorism charges.

NUP’s Secretary General, Lewis Lubongoya, contends that the government’s handling of the suspects, who were apprehended in Kenya and extradited to Uganda, was procedurally flawed.

Lubongoya’s appearance at Nakawa Chief Magistrate Court today underscored NUP’s condemnation of the alleged human rights abuses and persecution, as the 36 FDC members were remanded to Luzira prison pending further investigations.

The 36 FDC members have been remanded to Luzira prison until September 11, pending further investigations.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Christine Nantege mentioned the case on behalf of Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza, who is on leave.

FDC supporters, led by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, raised concerns about the suspects’ treatment, including being produced in court in handcuffs, arrested before investigations were complete, and having their identity documents confiscated.

Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka assured the court that investigations are ongoing, within the six-month timeframe required by law.

The group was first arraigned on July 29 and charged with terrorism.

The suspects, including 33 men and 3 women, were arrested in Kenya and deported to Uganda, accused of traveling to Kenya for terrorism training.

