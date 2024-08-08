TORORO – President Yoweri Museveni has called on cultural institutions across the country to take an active role in eradicating poverty and fostering self-reliance among Ugandans.

Museveni’s message was delivered by his vice Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo during the Silver Jubilee coronation celebrations of His Royal Highness Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor on Wednesday at Achilet Primary School playgrounds in Tororo District.

“I congratulate the Japadhola people on reaching this significant milestone. This event underscores the enduring legacy of the Padhola institutions, established under the NRM leadership.” President Museveni said

“The government has empowered cultural institutions to contribute significantly to the development of their people. We have long championed poverty eradication and self-reliance through initiatives like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Operation Wealth Creation (OWC). It is imperative that all Ugandans actively participate in the money economy,” the President added.

The President urged stakeholders in cultural institutions to become advocates of the NRM’s vision of hard work and self-reliance. He emphasized the need for fostering peaceful living, combating corruption, and cultivating integrity among the populace. Additionally, he called for youth engagement in government Skilling programs to ensure the country’s future prosperity.

Kwar expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his leadership and guidance.

“I am grateful to the President for his guidance, which has led to the achievements we’ve secured. By following his advice, the Japadhola have proven that we can serve our nation in various capacities.”

In attendance were the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Oboth-Oboth, Member of Parliament, Tororo District, Sarah Opendi, religious leaders among others.

