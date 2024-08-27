KAMPALA – Forum for the Democratic Change – FDC Katonga faction has formed a new political party, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) with the goal of promoting freedom and equality for all citizens. The party has chosen a phone as its symbol and ‘Freedom for All and All for Freedom’ as its slogan. Royal blue and white are the party’s official colors.

The PFF has submitted paperwork to the Electoral Commission to reserve its name and has begun the process of establishing itself as a formal political entity. This new party is the result of a factional split within a previous opposition party, which was plagued by internal divisions and allegations of corruption.

The PFF’s leadership, comprised of 12 promoters, aims to create a more inclusive and representative political force. They have announced plans to postpone their National Delegates Conference for two months to allow for wider consultation with grassroots structures and ensure that decisions are made with the input of all members.

The party’s National Council meeting received updates from various leaders, including the Chairman, Interim Party President, Secretary General, and Treasurer. The PFF is committed to transparency and accountability as it moves forward in preparation for the next general election.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

