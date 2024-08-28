Kampala, Uganda – Carrefour Uganda is celebrating the second anniversary of its MyCLUB loyalty program with a festive campaign themed “Dabo: The Reasons to Celebrate.” The program, launched in August 2022, has empowered customers to maximize their savings through a simple points system.

To mark the occasion, Carrefour Uganda is offering exciting deals and rewards, including up to 100 million MyCLUB points, equivalent to cash, for customers who shop for UGX 100K or more. New customers who sign up for MyCLUB and make a transaction will receive 50,000 instant points.

Since its launch, MyCLUB has built a community of over 58,000 loyal members and has rewarded customers with up to 20.4 billion points. The program is a cornerstone of Carrefour’s customer engagement strategy, making every shopping experience more rewarding.

“We are grateful for the support and loyalty of our valued customers,” said Mr. Christophe Orcet, Regional Director for East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail. “MyCLUB has been a game-changer for our customers, offering them tangible rewards and a more enjoyable shopping experience.”

The celebration will run from August 21 to September 3, 2024, with exciting offers on select items in-store. Customers can visit their nearest Carrefour store or check social media channels and the website for updates.

