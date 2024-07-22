KAMPALA — Victoria University Uganda has received accreditation from the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to offer three new academic programmes, including the highly sought-after Bachelor of Laws (LLB).

In a letter dated July 13, Prof Mary J.N Okwakol, the NCHE Executive Director said Victoria University, known for pioneering experimental teaching, can now offer the programmes but with a limitation to the number of students for each.

“I am pleased to inform you that after due consideration, Council at its 76th Meeting of 10th July 2024, under Min. 607/76/2024 accredited the academic programme/s indicated below for the specified admissible number of students and the stated accreditation period with effect from 10th July 2024,” said Prof Okwakol in a letter to Victoria University Vice Chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga.

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) with an annual intake of 81 students and an accreditation period of 9 years.

Diploma in Events and Hospitality Management with an annual intake of 65 students and an accreditation period of 5 years.

Bachelor of Events and Hospitality Management with an annual intake of 80 students and an accreditation period of 7 years.

Prof Okwakol emphasized the importance of adhering to NCHE regulations, citing Section 119(A) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 (as amended), which states that universities cannot run unaccredited programmes.

Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, hailed the accreditation as a milestone, highlighting the university’s innovative LLB programme, which combines traditional legal education with digital mastery and AI proficiency. “Great news! The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has accredited Victoria University’s Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree Program,” he exclaimed. “We invite Ugandans to join our esteemed legal fraternity (the ‘Learned Friends’) and benefit from our high-quality education that meets the needs of the legal profession and beyond.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

