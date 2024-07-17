KAMPALA —Uganda Airlines has launched three new destinations, increasing its network to 16 routes. The airline will begin services to Harare, Abuja, and Lusaka, starting September 12 and 25, 2024.

Uganda Airlines CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki said Abuja will launch on September 12, 2024, with flights operated every Sunday and Thursday by the airline’s flagship A330-800 aircraft. This service is an extension of our regular flights to Lagos, which operate every Sunday, Monday, and Thursday.

Flights to Lusaka and Harare will launch on September 25, 2024, and will operate four times a week: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Using our CRJ-900 aircraft, this service expands our coverage of Southern Africa.

Uganda Airlines has projected to break even on the new routes in the next 18 months, banking on cargo as a driver of revenue.

Bamuturaki said the expansion marks the airline’s fifth anniversary and the successful conclusion of its three-year strategic plan. She believes the new routes are part of the airline’s strategy to build an efficient regional market and improve fleet utilization.

Uganda Airlines has also increased frequencies to Nairobi and Juba, operating 19 daily flights from Entebbe International Airport, which contributes 20% of the airport’s traffic.

The airline’s network expansion is poised to bridge geographical gaps and connect East to West, North to South Africa, with a vision to become a robust regional player.

The new services also mark the second phase of our network development and attest to our mission to bring affordable air travel to Ugandans for business and leisure. They also lay the groundwork for the final phase, during which we shall expand our footprint to points in Europe and Asia.

The new services, combined with the existing services to Bujumbura, Dar es Salaam, Dubai, Johannesburg, Juba, Kilimanjaro, Kinshasa, Lagos, Mogadishu, Mombasa, Mumbai, Nairobi, and Zanzibar, expand Uganda Airlines’ coverage to 16 destinations.

Chief Commercial Officer Adedayo Olawuyi said the launch of the new routes is a milestone in Uganda Airlines’ continuous contribution to intra-African travel. He told reporters that the creation of an air bridge to West Africa and Southern Africa will bring convenience to travelers across the continent with direct flights and seamless connectivity and enable multiple opportunities in business, trade, tourism, and socio-cultural linkages.

On the choice for Lusaka, Olawuyi said Zambia is served by four main international airports, namely, Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (Lusaka); Mwansa Kapwepwe Intl Airport (Ndola); Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport (Livingstone/Victoria Falls); and Mfuwe International Airport.

He said Lusaka also controls 75% traffic and is the commercial and business hub of Zambia, currently served by 14 airlines to 16 destinations. 70% of LUN/Lusaka traffic is dominated by intra-Africa travel, with a bulk of it in Southern Africa (SADC), and South Africa being the foremost destination at 34% bi-directional O&D traffic, Asia at 11.6%, and Europe at 10.3%.

The new international terminal opened in August 2021 is planned to increase the number of passengers from the previous capacity of two million to four million per year.

Uganda Airlines is now open for bookings, and travelers can book through their travel agents, the airline’s ticketing offices, or online via the Uganda Airlines app and website.

