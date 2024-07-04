KAMPALA, UGANDA – Speke Resort Convention Centre Munyonyo, a renowned convention center with a rich history of hosting high-level international events, successfully hosted the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Global Symposium for Regulators from July 1st to July 4th, 2024.

The event brought together over 900 delegates from around the world, including regulators, industry leaders, and experts in the telecommunications sector.

The convention center has previously hosted several high-profile events, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, the Group of 77 (G77) Summit, and Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo among other high-level meetings.

The ITU Global Symposium for Regulators was officially opened by Vice President Jessica Alupo, representing President Museveni, and attended by the ITU Secretary General.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa presided over the closing ceremony on Thursday.

Dr. Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT, expressed her gratitude and pride in hosting the event, stating, “It has been an absolute pleasure for Uganda to host the #ITUGSR 2024! For the digital transformation progress, opportunities across all sectors enabled by ICT, and memories made, I am truly proud and grateful. Well done UCC and ITU

The success of the symposium is a testament to Uganda’s ability to host high-level international events and its commitment to driving digital transformation in the region.

