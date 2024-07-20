KAMPALA, UGANDA – In a bid to revolutionize sanitation and hygiene standards in Uganda, SATO Uganda has launched the innovative SATO I-Trap Toilet Connection System. This pioneering product aims to enhance the lives of Ugandans, particularly in communities struggling with inadequate sanitation and hygiene infrastructure.

The SATO I-Trap Toilet Connection System is a game-changer in the sanitation industry, offering a cleaner, safer, and more accessible experience for families, especially women and children. According to Timothy Kayondo, Leader at SATO Uganda, “Our commitment is to empower people to live better lives through innovative sanitation and hygiene solutions, with a focus on the end-user and driving the global sustainability agenda.”

The product boasts an advanced design that minimizes odors and keeps flies and vectors at bay, making it a significant improvement over traditional toilet systems. Additionally, it is cost-effective, easy to install and maintain, and built to last. The system also reduces security risks associated with distant latrines and can be easily adapted to conventional porcelain toilet systems.

The SATO I-Trap system is now available at leading hardware stores nationwide, including Nice House of Plastics agents. To support its adoption, SATO Uganda is conducting product demonstrations and training sessions for masons and plumbers across the country.

This innovation aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6.2, aiming to achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all by 2030. With 25% of Uganda’s population practicing open defecation, this product is a crucial step towards addressing this challenge.

SATO Uganda emphasizes the importance of purchasing authentic products marked with the SATO logo to ensure high quality and durability. As Kayondo noted, “We encourage the public to look out for and purchase authentic SATO products to ensure high quality and durability.”

This launch marks a significant milestone in SATO Uganda’s commitment to innovative sanitation and hygiene solutions, empowering communities to live better lives.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

