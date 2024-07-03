Kampala, Uganda – Rotary International in Uganda has launched a new mobile money-based giving platform, the 25 x 25 TRF Relay. The platform will support the organization’s humanitarian work globally.

“Part of increasing the impact of our community service projects is ensuring that we have a strong resource base,” said District Governor Anne Nkutu.

Ugandan Rotarians have contributed nearly USD 645,000 (Shs 2.5 billion) to The Rotary Foundation in the past year, making Uganda the highest-giving country in the region.

“This Rotary year, we are going to consolidate, increase our impact and promote sustainability,” said District Governor Nkutu. “We want to build on what is already there, and encourage clubs to stay longer with the projects they are already working on so that we can increase our impact.”

The new platform will complement existing giving methods, including direct card payments and club collections. District Governor Nkutu aims to raise USD 700,000 to contribute to the global target of growing the Foundation’s Endowment Fund.

The Rotary Foundation uses contributions to address global issues like clean water, education, disease prevention, and peace promotion. Rotary in Uganda has implemented various community service projects, including clean water initiatives, classroom construction, and health programs.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

