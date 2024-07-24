KAMPALA – Police have once again halted National Unity Platform – NUP activities in Bugweri, Pallisa and Soroti districts over non-compliance to the guidelines.

The party activities in the three districts were scheduled for this weekend.

In a letter to the party Secretary General, police say that NUP has not complied with the guidelines they agreed on during their 11th July 2024 meeting at police headquarters.

“We agreed to ensure compliance with the law. However, several violations were observed,” said police in a letter signed by Frank Mwesigwa.

Police highlighted the following “non-compliances”

a. On 15th July 2024 at 10:59 hours, between Fort Portal and Bundibugyo, a white Toyota Hiace vehicle (Reg. Number UBL 516L) was observed carrying passengers on its rooftop, violating traffic laws.

b. On 16th July 2024, at 14:28 hours along Bushenyi Ishaka road, your team conducted a procession, during which your party leader was seen stopping in the middle of the road to greet individuals. Additionally, vehicle Reg. Number UBB 741W was seen with passengers seated in windows, contravening traffic regulations.

c. On the same day, between 14:26 hours and 14:27 hours in Bushenyi, supporters of your party in red overalls were observed directing and controlling traffic which is a mandate of UPF.

d. Near Kampala International University Teaching Hospital, a black Harrier (Reg. Number UBP 117A) was noted transporting individuals seated on its windows, which is against traffic regulations. Other vehicles were also found with concealed number plates, also a violation of traffic laws.

e. At 15:47 hours on 16th July 2024 in Kizinda- Ishaka, the driver of the vehicle Reg. Number 268S (a white Toyota Wish) was seen driving while dancing and opening his driver’s door, which amounts to interfering with safe driving.

f. On 18th July 2024, at 14:38 hours in Ntungamo Municipality, a Toyota Hiace vehicle (Number UBL 890S, white in color) was observed carrying passengers seated in the windows, also violating traffic laws.

g. At 15:13 hours on the same day at Ntungamo Fuelex Petrol Station, your supporters were gathered beside the highway. causing significant disruption to traffic flow and inconvenience to the other road users.

“Therefore, the police leadership has decided to halt the upcoming public meetings organized by NUP in the districts of Bugweri, Pallisa and Soroti due to non-compliance with earlier agreed guidelines,” IGP said, adding, “You are hereby invited for an engagement meeting on 8th August 2024 at 10:00 hrs at Police Headquarters in the main boardroom.”

“This letter serves to inform the respective Regional Police Commanders accordingly.”

In his response, party president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine blamed “partisan police” for being selective by allowing other political parties and actors to continue having their activities and block them (NUP).

“We have done everything to remain civil and non-violent. They are pushing us to a point where we must RESIST all this madness!”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

