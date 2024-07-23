IGANGA – The National Resistance Movement – NRM Vice Chairman for Karamoja Region, Simon Peter Aleper, has passed away in an accident.

The accident accident happened on Tuesday morning in Iganga District along Mbale-Jinja Highway.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family, H.E. the President who is also the NRM National Chairman, the people of Karamoja and the entire NRM fraternity. Burial arrangements will be communicated later,” said Party Secretary General, Richard Todwong in a statement.

“May the soul of the departed leader rest in eternal peace.”

