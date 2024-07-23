KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Norwegian government has officially closed its embassy in Kampala, Uganda, as part of a broader effort to reorganize its diplomatic presence in Africa. However, in a move to maintain strong diplomatic ties with Uganda, Norway has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Consultations with the Ugandan government.

The agreement was signed by Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, and Norway’s Ambassador to Uganda, Her Excellency Kristin Hermansen, at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.

The MoU provides a framework for continued cooperation and collaboration between the two nations, covering areas such as trade, investment, development, and regional integration. Despite the embassy closure, the agreement ensures that diplomatic relations between Uganda and Norway will remain strong, with the Norwegian Embassy in Dar es Salaam accredited to manage relations with Uganda.

Bilateral trade between Uganda and Norway has been growing steadily, with Uganda’s main exports to Norway including coffee, tobacco, and textiles. In 2022, bilateral trade was valued at approximately $15 million. The new agreement is expected to further boost trade and investment between the two nations.

The embassy closure and new agreement mark a new chapter in the bilateral relationship between Uganda and Norway. The Ugandan government has welcomed the move, saying it will not affect the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The signing of this MoU demonstrates the commitment of both our governments to maintaining and strengthening our bilateral relations,” said Minister Abubakhar.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

