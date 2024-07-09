President Yoweri Museveni has announced the establishment of two new units in the State House to investigate and prevent financial malfeasance.

Speaking at a joint leadership retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi, President Museveni revealed that the new units will be responsible for investigating tax evasion, under-declaration, and other financial crimes.

The first unit, the Accountancy and Audit Unit, will oversee government audit processes and ensure that public funds are properly accounted for. This unit will work closely with the Auditor General’s office to identify and prevent financial irregularities.

The second unit, the State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit, will focus on monitoring the Uganda Revenue Authority’s (URA) operations and investigating cases of tax evasion, under-declaration, and other financial crimes. This unit will work closely with the URA to identify and prosecute individuals and businesses that engage in tax fraud.

President Museveni’s announcement is seen as a significant step in tackling corruption and tax evasion in Uganda. The country has struggled with corruption and financial mismanagement for years, with estimates suggesting that Uganda loses trillions of shillings annually to corruption.

The President’s move is also seen as a response to growing public concern over corruption and tax evasion. In recent years, there have been numerous scandals involving high-ranking government officials and business leaders accused of corruption and tax fraud.

By establishing these new units, President Museveni is demonstrating his commitment to tackling corruption and ensuring that public funds are used for the benefit of all Ugandans.

“We will leave no stone unturned in the fight against corruption,” President Museveni said. “We will recover every coin that has been stolen and bring the culprits to book.”

The new units are expected to begin operations immediately, with the President promising to provide them with all the necessary resources and support.

This move is a significant development in Uganda’s fight against corruption and tax evasion, and it is expected to send a strong message to those who engage in financial malfeasance.

