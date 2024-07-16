MUBENDE —Kassanda Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Phoebe Namulindwa has denied allegations that she blocked a medical camp organized by Flavia Nabagabe, the local woman Member of Parliament (MP).

The camp, which was scheduled to take place at Kassanda Health Centre IV, aimed to provide services such as cervical and breast cancer screening, STI/STD management, and family planning. However, it did not take place as planned.

Nabagabe had informed the Chief Administrative Officer of Kassanda District about the planned camp, but did not receive the necessary clearance from the district health authorities.

The allegations according to Namulindwa are baseless that are geared toward blackmailing her.

“I urge the spreaders to retract the statements as they are intended to tarnish my name, ” she warned.

The same accusations had drawn criticism from opposition leader Joel Ssenyonyi, who expressed discontent over the RDC’s blamed conduct.

RDC Namulindwa however retaliated the need of social and health event organizers to ask for clearance as well as approval from district health authorities before imitating events. She added that RDC’s mandate does not go beyond security concerns of the people, but doesn’t extend into the approval process.”She also disclosed that as an officer responsible for monitoring and overseeing government programs in Kassanda, there was no way I would block any program meant to benefit our people,” Namulindwa stated.

Namulindwa suggested that the accusations were politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing her reputation. She criticized the camp organizers for not adhering to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health for organizing health camps.

“These guidelines must be followed as they concern the health of the people. If those guidelines were followed by the relevant authorities, there is no way I would intervene and block it,” she added.

The controversy began with a letter dated July 3, 2023, from Kassanda Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Flavia Nabagabe to the Chief Administrative Officer of Kassanda District.

The letter informed the officer about a planned health awareness camp at Kassanda Health Centre IV, which aimed to offer services such as cervical and breast cancer screening, STI/STD management, and family planning. However, the camp did not take place as scheduled.

The Genesis of this stems On June 26, 2023, Kassanda District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ssentamu Lawrence wrote to MP Nabagabe, expressing concern over her attempt to organize the camp without informing him.

“On the evening of Thursday, June 22, 2023, I learned about your plans to organize a health camp at Kassanda HCIV, which I was not officially informed about. This information is necessary for involving and mobilizing all relevant stakeholders in the district,” Dr. Ssentamu stated.

In his letter, Dr. Ssentamu emphasized the importance of proper communication and adherence to guidelines to ensure the effective organization of such events.

He stressed that the health and well-being of the people are paramount and that any health-related event must be meticulously planned and coordinated with all relevant authorities.

On July 4, 2023, the district health team advised MP Nabagabe to adhere to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines for medical camps.

They assured her of their support to ensure the safe and reliable provision of health services at the camp if proper procedures were followed. This advice underscored the necessity of involving all stakeholders to avoid misunderstandings and ensure the success of public health initiatives.

The incident highlights the importance of following established guidelines and involving all relevant authorities in organizing public health events.

It also serves as a reminder that effective communication and coordination are crucial for the successful implementation of health programs, which ultimately benefit the community.

By adhering to these principles, organizers can ensure that health events run smoothly and achieve their intended goals, providing much-needed services to the people of Kassanda.

This case illustrates the potential pitfalls of bypassing established procedures and the importance of transparency and collaboration in public health initiatives.

