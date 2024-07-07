On Sunday, June 30th, 2024, UBA Uganda as one of the main sponsors, took part in the Run for the Girl Child Education event held at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU). This event that aims to promote inclusive education, address cultural and societal challenges leading to university dropouts among female students, saw enthusiastic participation from UBA Uganda staff led by the MD/CEO, Mrs. Chioma A. Mang.

“At UBA Uganda, we firmly believe in the transformative power of education. Our involvement in this event aligns with our commitment to empowering the young generation and ensuring they have a brighter future. The Run for the Girl Child Education is an important initiative that helps bridge the educational gap for a number of girls that drop out of school each year because they can’t afford tuition for higher Education,” she said.

Mrs. Chioma participated in the run with more than 100 UBA Uganda staff to demonstrate their dedication to the cause. The event gathered community members, students, and various stakeholders showcasing a unified effort to raise funds and awareness to the educational needs of girls in Uganda.

The run was officiated by Youth and Children Affairs Minister, Balaam Barugahara.

