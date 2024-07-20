The Government of Namibia through the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has come out to clarity grounds on which they declined to extend the Visa of King Ronald Mutebi II, of the Buganda Kingdom.

The King entered Namibia on 14 April 2024, on a private medical visit and was stationed at an undisclosed location in the country and was granted a maximum stay of ninety (90) days applicable to non-Namibians.

In a statement, Namibua says that whilst the visit of King Mutebi was purely private, it generated much controversy with some of his Subjects, who seem not to have been briefed about the travels of their leader.

“Subsequently, those subjects then started making allegations that His Royal Highness was being illegally detained in Namibia, that the Namibian Government conspired with the Ugandan authorities in abducting His Royal Highness, and thus demanded his unconditional release from detention in Namibia.”

“Some of the unscrupulous Subjects of the Buganda Kindgom started organising and having demonstrations at Namibia’s Diplomatic Missions around the world, demanding for Namibia to release their King from detention and thereby threatening the security of Namibian diplomatic officials in the process, which is not allowed under international law. This did not only put at risk the security of Namibia’s personnel abroad, but interfered greatly with the operations and security of Namibia’s diplomatic missions,” Namibia Government explained in July 19th letter.

They note that such malicious allegations were not only meant to tarnish Namibia’s respected reputation and standing in the eyes of the international community, but also meant to undermine the good bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

“The Government of the Republic of Namibia explained that the visit of His Royal Highness was purely private, and did not have an intention to interfere with his medical visit. Furthermore, since these unscrupulous elements started disrupting the operations at our Diplomatic Missions, Namibia engaged the Ugandan authorities as well as the Royal family, and expected them to call these unscrupulous elements to order. Nevertheless, their disruptive activities continued unabated.”

“As such, based on the good bilateral relations between the two countries and peoples, the security considerations of our diplomatic staff, in line with Namibia’s laws, and in accordance with international law, (Immigration Regulations), the Government of the Republic of Namibia is unable to extend the Visa of His Royal Highness Ronald Mutebi II, King of the Buganda Kingdom. The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation has been in contact with the His Royal Highness Mutebi II’s Palace, his Medical Team in Namibia, as well as with the Ugandan Authorities, and they were thoroughly briefed on the non- extension of the visa and reasons there-off.”

“Namibia is a Sovereign State, and has the right to implement the laws of the Republic of Namibia, and international law.”

