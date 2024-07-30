The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially commenced the demarcation of electoral areas for the 2025-2026 Local Governments Councils elections, a critical process that aims to clearly define areas of representation for directly elected councillors, women councillors, and councillors representing special interest groups.

In a keynote address at the National Stakeholders’ Workshop on Demarcation of Electoral Areas and Reorganization of Polling Stations, Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, emphasized the importance of the demarcation exercise.

“The purpose of the demarcation exercise is to clearly define the areas of representation for Directly Elected Councillors, Women Councillors, and Councillors representing Special Interest Groups in various Local Governments Councils,” Justice Byabakama explained.

The demarcation exercise, which was initially scheduled to commence in August 2023, has been delayed due to funding constraints. However, the EC has assured stakeholders that the process will be completed in August 2024.

“We are now set to commence the demarcation of electoral areas for purposes of the 2025-2026 Local Governments Councils elections. This activity ought to have been commenced at the beginning of this month as per the road map but it will now take place in August 2024,” Justice Byabakama said.

The EC has also announced plans to reorganize polling stations across the country, a move aimed at ensuring that each parish and electoral area has at least one polling station.

“The re-organization of polling stations is very crucial and is in line with Section 33 (1) of the Electoral Commission Act. It ensures a manageable number of voters per polling station and enables easy accessibility and adequate space at polling stations,” Justice Byabakama explained.

The demarcation and reorganization exercise will take into account factors such as means of communication, geographical features, and density of population.

“In addition, means of communication, geographical features, and density of population will be factored during the exercise,” Justice Byabakama said.

The EC has called on stakeholders to support the demarcation and reorganization exercise, emphasizing that a credible electoral process is a multi-stakeholder responsibility.

“I wish to emphasize that a credible electoral process is largely a multi-stakeholder responsibility. All stakeholders should therefore take a keen interest in the processes and commit to ensuring an enabling environment that enhances participation at all levels,” Justice Byabakama said.

The EC has also urged stakeholders to mobilize, sensitize, inform, and update the public about the critical duties and responsibilities regarding the demarcation and reorganization exercise.

“My appeal to Stakeholders here present and others not here is to request you to mobilize, sensitize, inform, and update the people under your jurisdiction, about critical duties and responsibilities on their part regarding these critical election activities,” Justice Byabakama said.

The demarcation and reorganization exercise is a critical step towards ensuring that the 2025-2026 Local Governments Councils elections are free, fair, and credible.

