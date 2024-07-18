KAMPALA – Diamond Trust Bank Uganda – DTB on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Forestry Authority – NFA to plant over 20,000 trees to restore degraded parts of Kasonke Central Forest Reserve (CFR) in Masaka.

Known for its high biodiversity value, Kasonke Central Forest Reserve faces threats of degradation and deforestation mainly from encroachment.

Addressing these challenges, DTB’s CEO Godfrey Sebaana said “We all have a responsibility to preserve the environment for today and for future generations.”

“At DTB, our focus is on people. We are a bank that is equally responsive to mother nature. We have all been witnesses of events that have demonstrated that If we don’t look after it very well it can respond in a very harsh manner,” he said.

“Science tells us that the only way to go is to plant trees and at DTB we are extremely excited to answer to that call. We have been at it and this year we have grown over 4400 trees and our commitment is that we should plant and grow over 100,000 trees by the end of 2030,” he noted.

The restoration effort will not only enhance the forest’s biodiversity but also promote employment in the forest adjacent communities. The partnership will also empower surrounding communities by educating them through community-based groups that will participate in afforestation programs. This will happen through training programs covering topics like tree nursery management, sustainable resource utilization techniques and forest conservation.

Sebaana says that by planting trees, they help mitigate the effects of climate change reducing the amount of carbon dioxide from the air and storing it in the trees and soil.

“It is important for us to be involved and engaged in preserving our community to improve the quality of life in communities where we operate and to mitigate climate change. The best way to defend against the effects of climate change is to prevent rather than treat, and ensure a future-proof plan for many generations to come.”

The Ag. Executive Director – NFA, Mr. Stuart Maniraguha commended DTB for having thought it very wise to participate in the conservation of the heritage of this country.

The partnership, he said will see about 34 hectares of the degraded area restored.

“This is a public good and the best way to return to the community is through conservation. This is timely because whereas we are in a dry season, this is the right time for planting such that when the rains come, you do not again waste time in signing papers (MoU).”

He revealed that they are not going to grow exotic species but rather indigenous species, in order to put back the forest the way it was.

“The Authority is strategically engaging in meaningful partnership to contribute to Uganda’s Vision of increasing forest cover to 24% by 2040. Together with DTB we shall restore degraded parts Kasonke CFR. The forest is of high biodiversity which is traversed by the Kasonke stream which pours directly into L. Victoria. The reserve provides a catchment for both the stream and lake which the people of Bulayi and Sanji villages depend on for both domestic and production”.

How the forest reserves are degraded

Maniraguha explained that conservation would mean wise use.

“These forests are managed to be able to provide the products and services to the neighbouring communities and the country. We allow people to go in, and collect firewood, mushrooms, medicines, grass, etc. However, as the population grows, the rate of entry into these forests by the people increases which compromises their capacity to give those products and resources sustainably. Even when we restore, we don’t stop them from using these ecosystems.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

