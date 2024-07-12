WAKISO – Police have successfully rescued Sserwada Lucas, a one and a half year-old child, who was kidnapped by Nakija Prossy, 20, a housemaid.

The incident happened on 10th July 2024 from his home in Ngobe Zone, Bunamwaya.

According to police, Nakija, who had been living with the family for two weeks, left the house with the child and a bag on the day of the incident before the case was reported by child’s father, Nimrod Mugaga.

“During the investigation, the team arrested Kayanga Allan, aged 20, in Luzira, who has been identified as Nakija’s boyfriend. Further investigations led the team to the Mayuge landing site, where Nakija was apprehended with the child, who was found alive and in good condition, as she attempted to cross over to the next island,” said Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson.

“The motive for the kidnapping is still unknown. Efforts are ongoing to interview the suspects for more details.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

