KAMPALA, UGANDA – The African Disability Summit 2024, held at the UMA Multipurpose Hall on July 5-6, 2024, has concluded with groundbreaking innovations and commitments to enhance assistive technologies for children with disabilities across Africa. The summit showcased pioneering assistive technologies, facilitated knowledge exchange, and strengthened networks among stakeholders.

The two-day event brought together educators, civil society organizations, disability advocates, technology developers, policymakers, researchers, and parents of children with disabilities to share ideas and best practices.

Keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions highlighted the importance of locally-driven innovations and service models, leading to a deeper understanding of assistive technologies’ role in early childhood development.

The summit aimed to create a more inclusive Africa by advocating for increased access to essential assistive technologies such as wheelchairs, hearing aids, eyeglasses, walking aids, and braille machines.

These technologies are crucial in empowering children with disabilities to achieve their full potential in education, employment, and community participation.

The African Disability Collaboration, comprising a consortium of organizations dedicated to supporting children with disabilities, continues its mission with the 2024 summit following the success of its inaugural event.

The summit’s objectives included showcasing local innovations, sharing best practices, promoting collaboration and partnerships, and encouraging technological development.

The Mukisa Foundation, a leading organization dedicated to improving the lives of children with disabilities in Uganda, collaborated with the African Disability Collaboration to host the summit.

Mukisa Foundation was founded in 2006 with a mission to empower families of children with disabilities to provide a nurturing and supportive environment. The foundation uses a holistic child-centered 360 model that includes health, education, family empowerment, capacity building, advocacy, and awareness programs.

Mukisa Foundation started as a small drop-in center with eight children but now serves over 5,000 children in Kampala and outreach locations in nine districts.

The summit outcomes included enhanced understanding of assistive technologies’ role in early childhood development, increased adoption of innovative service provision models, strengthened partnerships among stakeholders, and development of a comprehensive roadmap for advancing inclusive early childhood care and education through assistive technology.

