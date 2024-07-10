KAMPALA, UGANDA – The African Disability Summit 2024, held at the UMA Multipurpose Hall on July 5-6, 2024, has concluded with groundbreaking innovations and commitments to enhance assistive technologies for children with disabilities across Africa.

The summit showcased pioneering assistive technologies, facilitated knowledge exchange, and strengthened networks among stakeholders. It highlighted the importance of locally-driven innovations and service models, leading to a deeper understanding of assistive technologies’ role in early childhood development.

Participants from various sectors, including education, healthcare, technology, and advocacy, came together to share ideas and best practices. The event featured inspiring keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions, and practical workshops, resulting in strengthened partnerships and collaborations among key stakeholders.

A comprehensive roadmap for advancing inclusive early childhood care and education through assistive technology was developed.

The Mukisa Foundation and African Disability Collaboration (ADC) have pledged to continue advancing assistive technologies and promoting inclusivity for children with disabilities in Africa.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

