KAMPALA – A total of 18 police officers drawn from the Directorates of Interpol (NCB Kampala), Forensic Services, Cyber Crime Unit, Criminal Investigations, Immigration, Child and Family Protection Unit, and Aviation Police completed a one-week training in fighting online sexual exploitation. The training has been ongoing at the Kabira Country Club in Kampala.

The course which was sponsored by the Regional Operations Centre in Support of the Khartoum Process, the African Union, the Horn of Africa Initiative, and the EAPCCO was intended to fight against transnational organized crimes of trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.

SP Dr. Auma Sylvia from the Directorate of Interpol and International Relations urged the participants to embrace IT and specifically online investigations in sexual offenses and trafficking of human beings, adding that members of the public need to be conscious and vigilant of the existence of dark net and Internet media that criminals have taken advantage of and to always take time to report to the police such cases.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

