KAMPALA– Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability, prioritizing water security, regenerative water use, and circular economy practices.

In a statement, Tshidi Ramogase, CCBA’s Chief Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Officer, said, “At Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), our sustainability strategy is centred around people—consumers and our employees—and driving sustainable solutions that build resilience into our business to respond to current and future challenges, while creating positive change for the planet.”

Ramogase emphasized the importance of water conservation, stating, “Water is a priority for the Coca-Cola system because it is the first ingredient in all our beverages and is essential to the communities we serve. The Coca-Cola Company’s 2030 Water Security Strategy focuses on increasing water security. We work with partners to provide access to a steady supply of clean water for people and ecosystems in the areas where we operate and source ingredients.”

She highlighted a recent example of CCBA’s sustainability efforts, saying, “For example, in Kenya we opened a new wastewater treatment plant at our Equator Bottlers plant in Kisumu, which will promote more sustainable water use and help reduce the factory’s environmental impact. The new plant will enable us to treat and recycle wastewater generated from the production facility, which will be used for non-potable purposes such as irrigation and cleaning.”

Ramogase also discussed CCBA’s efforts to reduce waste and carbon emissions, noting, “For our packaging, we seek to drive a circular economy because this helps to reduce waste and carbon emissions. We’re working to use more recycled content in our packaging, to expand our use of refillable bottles, and to collect packaging for recycling through Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste initiative.”

Finally, she emphasized the importance of stakeholder engagement, saying, “We engage with stakeholders, including governments, NGOs, communities, suppliers, business partners, customers, and consumers in all the markets where we operate, in many forums and formats. Feedback from our stakeholders allows us to learn and improve, and informs our business and sustainability strategy.”

By prioritizing sustainability, CCBA aims to create a positive impact on the planet and its communities.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Related