WASHINGTON D.C. – In a move aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and military cooperation, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. has designated Kenya as a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) of the United States.

“I hereby designate Kenya as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States for the purposes of the Act and the Arms Export Control Act (22 U.S.C. 2751 et seq.),” President Biden said in a presidential memorandum.

The memorandum, released on June 24, 2024, authorizes the Secretary of State to publish the determination in the Federal Register, making it official.

“You are authorized and directed to publish this determination in the Federal Register,” the President directed.

This move is seen as a significant boost to the bilateral relationship between the two countries, and is expected to enhance their ability to address shared security challenges in the region.

