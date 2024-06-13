KAMPALA, UGANDA – Milton Kambula, Peace Service Ambassador, has sounded the alarm on Uganda’s troubling economic trajectory. Despite collecting Shs32 trillion in taxes, the country’s debt burden stands at Shs36 trillion, resulting in a staggering Shs4 trillion deficit.

“This is a clear indication that we are operating in a negative economy. What we collect in taxes is less than what we plan to spend, a recipe for disaster,” Kambula warned. “We need to transform from a consumption government to a production government, increase productivity, and align our education system to nurture a new generation of citizens who can drive our economy forward.”

Kambula emphasized that corruption and bad governance are significant obstacles to Uganda’s economic progress. “We must reduce corruption and bad governance right away. Our leadership must prioritize the problems facing our country, not personal interests.”

The ambassador questioned how Uganda can achieve its Vision 2040 goals amidst rampant corruption, extravagance, and laziness in the public sector. “How can we deliver on our vision when money is being stolen left, right, and center? We must stop the extravagance, stealing, and arrogance in our public sector and focus on prudent financial management to save our country.”

Kambula’s concerns echo the frustrations of many Ugandans, who face persistent challenges like potholed roads in the capital city, Kampala. “It’s a shame that our capital city, the sitting room of Uganda and East Africa, has persisting potholes. This is a clear indication of poor planning and prioritization.”

