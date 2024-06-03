KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Ugandan government is facing calls to investigate a 2016 massacre by security forces that left at least 155 people dead, including children. The incident occurred on November 26, 2016, when soldiers stormed the administration offices of the Rwenzururu kingdom in Kasese town, killing at least nine people. The following day, the army raided the palace of King Charles Mumbere, arresting him and scores of others, including children.

“The Ugandan government has not carried out an independent investigation into the security forces’ actions during the November 2016 events and have failed to identify those responsible or hold anyone to account,” said Oryem Nyeko, Senior Researcher at Human Rights Watch. “We found that at least 155 people, including children, died over the two days. It’s time for the government to take responsibility for the actions of its security forces.”

The US government has imposed travel sanctions on five former and current Ugandan government officials, including Peter Elwelu, the former deputy chief of the Ugandan Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), who was in command during the incident. The sanctions were announced on May 30, and the officials will be ineligible for entry into the United States.

“The US sanctions are a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to ensure justice for the victims and their families,” said Nyeko. “The Ugandan government must conduct an independent investigation and hold those responsible for the massacre accountable.”

The incident highlights the need for accountability and justice in Uganda. The government must ensure that those responsible for the massacre are held accountable and that the victims and their families receive justice.

“The families of the victims have been waiting for justice for far too long,” said Jane Kambere, a human rights activist in Kampala. “The government must take action now to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that the victims receive the justice they deserve.”

In conclusion, the Ugandan government must investigate the 2016 massacre by security forces and ensure justice for the victims and their families. The US sanctions are a reminder that the international community is watching, and it is time for the Ugandan government to take responsibility for the actions of its security forces.

“The world is watching, and it’s time for the Ugandan government to take action,” said Nyeko. “Justice must be served for the victims of the Kasese massacre.”

