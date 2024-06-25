Uganda Baati has launched a youth empowerment program in Tororo, aimed at providing entrepreneurial skills to over 500 young people in the region. The program, run under the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, seeks to address youth unemployment and teenage pregnancies in the area.

“Our goal is to provide immediate and practical solutions to the challenges faced by our youth. This skilling program is not just about imparting technical skills but also about empowering young people to take control of their economic future,” said George Mubiru, the Manager of Safal Uganda Baati Foundation.

The six-month program, which started in May, is structured into three phases and offers training in four marketable local trades: Backyard Gardening, Fundi Roofing Skilling, Liquid Detergent Making, and Hairdressing. The training also includes essential life skills and business knowledge, such as sexual reproductive health, financial literacy, branding, marketing, and business management.

“The skilling program was kickstarted in May and will go for 6 months in three phases. Phase 1 of the program, we introduced four basic marketable local trades: Backyard Gardening, Fundi Roofing Skilling, Liquid Detergent Making, and Hairdressing. The training is structured to include not only technical skills but also essential life skills and business knowledge. Sessions on sexual reproductive health, financial literacy, branding, marketing, and business management are integrated into the curriculum to provide a holistic approach to youth employability,” Mubiru emphasized.

The program has already begun, with 146 participants (93 females and 53 males) currently benefiting from the training. Approximately 45% of these participants are teenage parents. The program is designed for young people aged 14-25 years and is expected to benefit over 500 youth by the end of the six months.

“By equipping them with these essential skills, we hope to create a generation of entrepreneurs who can contribute positively to the socio-economic fabric of Tororo and beyond,” Mubiru added.

Training sessions are held four days a week, from Monday to Thursday, for three hours each day (9:00 AM – 12:00 noon). Depending on the trade, the training duration ranges from a minimum of one month to a maximum of two months, culminating in a certificate of participation.

As Uganda Baati progresses with the formal establishment of the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation Technical Vocational Institute in Tororo, this skilling program represents a proactive step towards immediate impact and long-term sustainable development for the youth in the region.

