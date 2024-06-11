The State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU) Head Col. Edith Nakalema has today hosted a delegation from the United Kingdom led by Mr. Jaffer Kapasi OBE, the Consul General of Uganda to the Midlands.

The meeting took place at the unit’s offices in Kampala.

The delegation included several investors who have made a mark in various sectors like construction.

During the meeting, Col. Nakalema highlighted Uganda’s growing potential as an investment hub, driven by initiatives spearheaded by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Col. Nakalema said President Museveni’s visionary leadership and efforts have provided a conducive environment to attract both local and foreign investors in the country.

On their part, the investors who are already established in Uganda, expressed their enthusiasm about SHIPU’s new electronic investors protection portal, saying it will safeguard and promote investments in Uganda.

Mr. Kapasi said they are committed to enhancing their investments and he promised to invite more substantial investors to explore the vast opportunities in Uganda.

